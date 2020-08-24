Scores feared trapped after five-story building collapses in India Published duration 23 minutes ago

At least 70 people were feared trapped in western India after a five-storey apartment building collapsed on Monday.

The building in the town of Mahad, about 170km (105 miles) from Mumbai, contained 47 flats, police said.

Seventeen people were taken to hospital, police said, with rescue teams preparing to attempt to reach those trapped under the rubble.

Building collapses are not uncommon in India, particularly during the heavy rains of the monsoon season.

Reports said the building was about 10 years old.

The death toll from this year's monsoon rains is more than 1,200 so far, with more than 800 dead in India, according to the AFP news agency.

Images and video from the scene showed corrugated tin sheets that appeared to have been on the roof of the structure, lying amid rubble.