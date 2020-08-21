India power plant fire: At least three dead in major blaze in Telangana Published duration 1 hour ago

image caption Local media reports said the fire broke out late on Thursday night and burned into Friday,

At least three people have died and more are feared trapped after a fire broke out at a hydro-electric power plant in the Indian state of Telangana.

The bodies were found by rescuers trying to reach nine employees working underground at the Srisailam plant.

Local media reports said the fire broke out late on Thursday night and burned into Friday, trapping workers.

The reports said the fire had been extinguished but thick smoke was hampering the rescue efforts.