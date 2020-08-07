India

Air India plane skids off runway in Kerala

  • 7 August 2020
Breaking News image

Air India Express plane with nearly 200 people on board skids off runway at airport in Kozhikode airport in Kerala - Indian media reports

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.

You can receive Breaking News on a smartphone or tablet via the BBC News App. You can also follow @BBCBreaking on Twitter to get the latest alerts.