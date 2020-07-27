Image copyright Reuters Image caption Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya all caught Covid-19

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been discharged from hospital after testing negative for Covid-19.

The Indian actress, a former Miss World and one of Bollywood's most famous faces, left Mumbai's Nanavati hospital along with her daughter Aaradhya earlier on Monday.

Her husband Abhishek Bachchan tweeted thanking people for their "continued prayers and good wishes".

He and his father Amitabh Bachchan, also famous actors, remain in hospital.

The two were hospitalised earlier this month after testing positive for the coronavirus.

"Aishwarya and Aaradhya have thankfully tested negative and have been discharged from the hospital. They will now be at home. My father and I remain in hospital under the care of the medical staff," Bachchan tweeted.

Local news agency ANI tweeted out footage of the mother and daughter leaving the hospital after being discharged.

However, Indian fans will not rest easy until the whole family is back home.

Amitabh Bachchan, 77, a Bollywood superstar who has achieved global fame during his long and illustrious career, tweeted that he had tested positive for the virus on 12 July.

Another series of tweets from his son Abhishek that same day confirmed that he, his 46-year-old wife Aishwarya and eight-year-old daughter Aaradhya had also tested positive.

Since winning the Miss World crown in 1994, Aishwarya has become a hugely successful model and multiple award-winning Bollywood actress. Indians also regard her as a true blue celebrity who's done India proud in the global arena.

Thousands of Indians have been praying for their recovery.

Jaya Bachchan, also a famous actress and Amitabh Bachchan's wife, tested negative.

On Monday, India recorded a new high of almost 50,000 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours, taking the country's total caseload to 1.4m.

The country now has the third-highest number of cases in the world, after the US and Brazil. More than 30,000 people have died.

The western state of Maharashtra, where Mumbai is located, is still the biggest hotspot with the highest case count - more than 375,000 - of all the states.