An Indian journalist has died after he was shot in the head by the men he had accused of harassing his niece, police say.

Vikram Joshi, 35, died on Wednesday - two days after he was shot in Uttar Pradesh state's Ghaziabad district.

Police have arrested nine men in connection with the attack.

His brother told the media that the police failed to investigate Mr Joshi's complaint and that allowed the men to plan the "revenge attack".

The district police chief has suspended two officers and ordered an inquiry.

The attack, which was caught on CCTV cameras, has sparked outrage among his colleagues and journalists across the country.

The footage, which has been shared widely, shows a group of men forcibly stopping his motorbike and then beating him up before firing at him.

His daughter, who was with him, can be seen sitting beside him, even as cars and people pass by.

Journalists and opposition politicians, including former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav, have tweeted, questioning the state of law and order in Uttar Pradesh.

"People are in shock after this incident. The government needs to answer why criminals are allowed to blatantly flout law and order in the state," Mr Yadav tweeted.

Several journalists gathered at the hospital and protested along with Joshi's family, demanding compensation for his family, local media reported.

The government has accepted the demand and also promised a job for one of Mr Joshi's family members.