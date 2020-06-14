Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Sushant Singh Rajput was perhaps best known for playing legendary cricketer MS Dhoni

One of the biggest stars in Bollywood, Sushant Singh Rajput, has been found dead in his apartment in Mumbai.

The 34-year-old is believed to have taken his own life, Mumbai police said.

Popular for his acting in both TV and film, Rajput is perhaps best known for MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, where he played the legendary cricketer.

Many have been paying tributes to Rajput, including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who called him "a bright young actor gone too soon".

Rajput's death comes just days after that of his former manager.

The actor's last film was Chhichhore, which was released last year.

In his last post to his 10.2 million Instagram followers on 3 June, Rajput posted a picture of late mother, who died in 2002, when he was a teenager, according to India's PTI news agency.

He wrote: "Blurred past evaporating from teardrops".

His former manager, Disha Salian, 28, died earlier this week after falling from the 14th floor of a building in Mumbai.

In a Instagram story after her death, Rajput wrote: "It's such devastating news. My deepest condolences to Disha's family and friends. May your soul rest in peace."

His death will be mourned by Bollywood fans across the globe still reeling from the deaths of legendary actors Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan within days of each other in April.

Information and support

If you or someone you know needs support for issues about emotional distress, these organisations may be able to help.