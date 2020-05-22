Image copyright AFP Image caption Embankments have been washed away in Bangladesh

Millions in India and Bangladesh are grappling with the devastation caused by Cyclone Amphan.

The storm, which made landfall along India's eastern coast and Bangladesh on Wednesday, has left at least 84 people dead.

It flattened homes, uprooted trees and wrecked electricity and telephone lines, leaving cities without power.

Authorities in both countries had evacuated millions of people before the storm struck.

Indian Prime minister Narendra Modi is conducting an aerial survey of the affected areas on Friday.

Coronavirus restrictions have been hindering emergency and relief efforts. Covid-19 and social-distancing measures made mass evacuations more difficult, with shelters unable to be used to full capacity.

Officials also said people were afraid and reluctant to move to shelters for fear of contracting the virus.

The cyclone arrived with winds gusting up to 185km/h (115mph) and waves as high as 15ft. But it has now weakened as it moves north into Bhutan.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Roads have been blocked by falling trees in Bangladesh

Image copyright AFP Image caption Many people have been injured in wall collapses in Bengal

It is the first super cyclone to form in the Bay of Bengal since 1999. Though its winds had weakened by the time it struck, it was still classified as a very severe cyclone.

Three districts in West Bengal - South and North 24 Parganas and East Midnapore - were very badly hit.

In Bangladesh, there are reports of tens of thousands of homes damaged or destroyed and many villages submerged by storm surges in low-lying coastal areas like Khulna and Satkhira.

The affected areas include the Sunderbans, mangroves spread over an area of 10 square kilometres that spans both India and Bangladesh - the swampy islands are home to more than four million of the world's poorest people.

Kolkata, the capital of West Bengal, and one of India's biggest cities has been devastated. Its road are flooded and the city was without power for ore than 14 hours.

The state's chief minister, Mamata Banerjee, said the devastation in Kolkata, the state capital, was "a bigger disaster than Covid-19".

But assessment of the damage is being hampered by blocked roads and flooding in all these areas.