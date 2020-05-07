Three people have died, with hundreds of others taken ill, after a gas leak in south India.

The leak, in the city of Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh state, has been traced to a polymer factory.

Doctors told BBC Telugu that "hundreds" of people have been taken to hospital.

The incident took place at around 03:00 local time (21:30 GMT) after a fire broke out at the LG Polymers plant.

Rajendra Reddy, a senior official in the Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board, told BBC Telugu's Satish Balla that the leaked gas was styrene, which is usually refrigerated.

Doctors have said that many of those affected have been complaining of difficulties in breathing, and a burning sensation in their eyes.

As the gas spread, many of them ran out of their homes in panic.

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.

You can receive Breaking News on a smartphone or tablet via the BBC News App. You can also follow @BBCBreaking on Twitter to get the latest alerts.