Image copyright AFP Image caption There are fears for vulnerable members of communities amid severe economic disruption

The national coronavirus lockdown in India has been extended beyond 4 May for another two weeks.

New guidelines, outlined on Friday, update the country's designated red, green and orange zoning system.

Red zones are considered hotspots, while considerable relaxations will be permitted in areas considered less dangerous.

India has been under lockdown measures since 24 March, with more than 35,000 cases confirmed nationally.

There have been just over 1,100 deaths.

The outbreak has caused large economic disruption across the country, with many labourers deprived of income and migrant workers left stranded in economic hardship.

All of India's major metropolitan areas remain classified as red zones and will stay under strict lockdown measures, Reuters reports.