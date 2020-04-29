India

Slumdog Millionaire actor Irrfan Khan dies

  • 29 April 2020
Breaking News image

Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan, known internationally for roles in Slumdog Millionaire and Jurassic Park, dies aged 53

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.

You can receive Breaking News on a smartphone or tablet via the BBC News App. You can also follow @BBCBreaking on Twitter to get the latest alerts.