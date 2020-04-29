Slumdog Millionaire actor Irrfan Khan dies
- 29 April 2020
Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan, known internationally for roles in Slumdog Millionaire and Jurassic Park, dies aged 53
This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.
