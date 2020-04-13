Image copyright Hindustan Times Image caption The police said the attackers were defying the lockdown in the state

Doctors have reattached the severed hand of an Indian policeman who was attacked while enforcing the lockdown in northern Punjab state.

The assault took place on Monday in Patiala district when he reprimanded the attackers.

The men, who are reportedly from the Nihang religious sect, have been arrested.

All Indian states are in complete lockdown until 15 April to halt the spread of coronavirus.

The doctors said the surgery was very complex and challenging, but sub-inspector Harjeet Singh was likely to make full recovery.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh congratulated the medical team.

After the attack on the police, the men escaped to a nearby village and took shelter in a gurdwara complex, according to media reports.

They refused to surrender and fired at the policemen. They eventually came out of the gurdwara after police called for reinforcement.

Three separate cases of attempt to murder, grievous bodily harm and attack on a public servant have been registered against the accused.

Several Sikh groups, including the Nihangs, have condemned the incident.

Policemen have been at the forefront of enforcing the lockdown across the country. They have come under attack in other states as well.

But the attack in Punjab has been the most brutal. A viral video of the incident shows the injured policeman asking his colleagues to help him.

Who are the Nihangs?

The word nihang means crocodile. Many scholars of Sikh history state that the Nihangs were earlier also called Nihang Akalis. Various historical accounts describe them as the mainstay of the Sikh warrior army that took up the cudgels with Mughals rulers.

Dressed up in their trademark blue, they are known for their martial arts and sword fighting skills.

The sect was responsible to protect to Sikh faith and its followers. The group's role is largely ceremonial in the present context, but they still carry swords and knives as a part of their attire.