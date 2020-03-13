Image copyright Getty Images

Authorities have announced the release of a veteran Kashmiri MP and former chief minister who has been in detention for seven months.

The order did not give any reason for Farooq Abdullah's release.

His detention under the controversial Public Safety Act (PSA), had generated heated debate, especially as he is a member of parliament.

Days ago, eight opposition parties wrote a letter, demanding his release along with other Kashmiri leaders.

The joint resolution warned that "democratic dissent is being muzzled" in the state.

Mr Abdullah was among thousands of local leaders who were put under house arrest a day before the Indian government moved to strip the state of Jammu and Kashmir of its semi-autonomous status and split it into two federally-run territories. Many were since shifted to jails in cities outside the region.

A five-time chief minister of Kashmir, Mr Abdullah was widely considered to be a "pro-India" politician in the volatile state.

Both India and Pakistan claim the region in its entirety, but only control parts of it.

When he was first placed under house arrest, MPs demanded an explanation as the procedure is to inform parliament if a member of the house is to be arrested.

This prompted Home Minister Amit Shah to tell the house that Mr Abdullah was "not detained or arrested".

In one of his last public interviews since then, Mr Abdullah gave an emotional television interview where he accused Mr Shah of lying.

"Why would I stay inside my house on my own will when my state is being burnt, when my people are being executed in jails? This is not the India I believe in," he said.