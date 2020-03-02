Ivanka Trump responds to Taj meme by Indian singer

Image copyright Ivanka Trump Twitter Image caption Ivanka Trump and husband Jared Kushner visited the 'monument of love' last week with POTUS and FLOTUS

Indian singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh has got a response from Ivanka Trump, after posting a photoshopped picture of him sitting next to her at the Taj.

Ms Trump had accompanied her father US President Donald Trump on his first official visit to India.

She had posted a picture of her on the marble bench in front of the Taj, captioned ,"The grandeur and beauty of the Taj Mahal is awe inspiring."

Dosanjh tweeted the picture - made by a fan- and tagged her.

He wrote a Punjabi caption which translated to "she was after me to take her to the Taj. I took her, because what else could I do?"

However, Ivanka Trump was not going to be outdone. She soon retweeted the picture with her own caption.

She also retweeted various other memes that people had made of her picture in front of the Taj, writing "I appreciate the warmth of the Indian people. ...I made many new friends!!!

Dosanjh is well known for his social media persona, where he often leaves hilarious comments on the posts of international celebrities.

He once tweeted at Kanye West, asking for a pair of his much coveted Yeezy 350 Boost sneakers - there is no evidence the singer ever saw the request.

His Punjabi comments on Kylie Jenner's posts also have a separate fan following in India.

He once even dedicated a love song to her, titled Do You Know.