US President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi are due to hold diplomatic talks in the Indian capital, Delhi.

This is the second day of Mr Trump's 36-hour official visit, his first to India.

He began the day at the presidential palace, Rashtrapati Bhavan, where he was given a ceremonial welcome.

While a much-anticipated trade deal is unlikely to happen, a clutch of defence deals are expected to be signed.

The US is one of India's most important trade partners, with bilateral trade totalling $142.6bn (£110.3bn) in 2018. But in June 2019, the US ended preferential trade status for India, the largest beneficiary of the Generalized System of Preferences (GSP) - a scheme that allows some goods to enter the US duty-free.

India imposed retaliatory tariffs on 28 US products, causing a diplomatic rift between the two countries.

But Mr Trump's visit is expected to mend relations, and cement what appears to be a strong personal rapport between him and Mr Modi.

The US president landed on Monday in Ahmedabad, the main city in Mr Modi's home state of Gujarat - and the prime minister welcomed him in person.

Namaste, India

He was greeted with an exuberant reception and a colourful road show, complete with traditional songs and dances. Billboards along Mr Trump's route were emblazoned with pictures of the two leaders and carried slogans such as "two dynamic personalities, one momentous occasion".

This was followed by a massive rally at Motera cricket stadium, with an estimated 100,000 people in attendance. They gave him a thunderous applause, when he began speaking - "Namaste," he said, before going on to refer to several Indian icons, from history to cricket to Bollywood.

Shadowed by violence

The fanfare aside, the visit has been marred by violence in Delhi, which broke out hours ahead of Mr Trump's arrival on Monday night. At least seven people have died, and more than 100 injured, in clashes over a contentious new citizenship law. The capital remains tense as the violence has taken a communal turn, with protesters split along religious lines.

This is the latest round of clashes in connection with the citizenship law, which has sparked huge protests since it was passed in December. The controversial legislation - which offers amnesty to illegal non-Muslim migrants from certain countries - has polarised India, and provoked criticism from world leaders.

Critics see it as anti-Muslim, a charge Mr Modi's government denies.

At least seven people have died in violence in Delhi

Mr Trump, however, made no mention of any of this in his speech at the Motera stadium, and praised Mr Modi for his governance, and India for its diversity and unity.

Mr Modi, in turn, lavished praise on his guest: "President Trump thinks big, and the world knows what he has done to realise the American dream," he told the crowd, which responded with roaring applause.

What's at stake in this visit?

But, experts say, this shouldn't detract from the fact that there is tension over trade issues.

The US had a $25.2bn goods and services trade deficit with India, its ninth largest trading partner in goods. Mr Trump has said India's tariffs - taxes on imports - are "unacceptable", and has described India as the "king" of tariffs.

An official US report last year said India's tariff rates on other members of the World Trade Organization (WTO) remain "the highest of any major economy".

The two sides have also differed over price controls on medical equipment and India's new rules on data storage.

A trade deal would have resolved some of these issues, but days before the visit, Mr Trump said that he was "saving the big deal for later on".

Reports say that despite negotiations, they were unable to reach a consensus on issues like the restoration of the GSP for Indian goods, and India agreeing to open some of its key markets for US goods.

But India is expected to sign two big deals with the US to acquire 30 American defence helicopters - MH-60R Seahawk and AH-64E Apache - worth more than $2.6bn.

And the US energy firm Westinghouse is expected to sign a new agreement with state-run Nuclear Power Corporation of India for the supply of six nuclear reactors, according to Reuters news agency. This has been on the table since a 2008 landmark civil nuclear energy deal.

Mr Trump is accompanied by First Lady Melania Trump; his daughter Ivanka, and her husband, Jared Kushner.

The Trumps' first day was packed. It included a brief stop at Sabarmati Ashram, where Indian independence icon, Mahatma Gandhi, lived for 13 years, and a detour to the northern city of Agra to see the iconic Taj Mahal, before flying to Delhi.