Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Mehbooba Mufti has been under house arrest for six months

Two former chief ministers of Indian-administered Kashmir have had their house arrest extended under a controversial detention law.

Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah have been detained since 5 August when the Indian government stripped Kashmir of its partial autonomy.

The controversial Public Services Act (PSA) allows detention without charge for up to two years.

The two leaders were set to be released on Thursday.

They have not been heard from since they were placed under house arrest.

Ms Mufti's daughter, who is operating her Twitter account, hit out at the "autocratic" move.

Ms Mufti received a PSA order sometime back.Slapping the draconian PSA on 2 ex J&K CMs is expected from an autocratic regime that books 9 year olds for 'seditious remarks'. Question is how much longer will we act as bystanders as they desecrate what this nation stands for? — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) February 6, 2020

Critics of the PSA have called it a draconian law.

The government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's governing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), is believed to have detained thousands of people including activists, local politicians and businessmen in the days since it revoked the region's special status. Many have been shifted to jails in cities outside the region.

The region was also placed under a communications blackout.

The BJP defended the decision, saying it was necessary to uphold law and order.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Omar Abdullah is a former chief minister of Indian-administered Kashmir

Although phone connections and internet access have since been partially restored, it's unclear how many Kashmiris are still being held.

The region enjoyed a special status, guaranteed by the Indian constitution, which allowed it to make its own rules about permanent residency, property ownership and fundamental rights.

It underpinned India's often fraught relationship with Kashmir, the only Muslim-majority region to join India at partition.

The decision to strip it of its special status and split it into two federally-administered territories sparked widespread protests in the region.