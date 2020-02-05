Muslims who chose to stay in India when it was partitioned, following independence from Britain, had done the country "no favours", Yogi Adityanath, one of India's most controversial right-wing politicians, said.

He made the comment in an exclusive interview with BBC Hindi's Nitin Srivastava.

Mr Adityanath, 47, is the chief minister of the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India's most populous state and home to nearly a quarter of India's 200 million Muslims. He is also a top leader in the governing Bharatiya Janata Party, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The saffron-robed, head priest of an influential local Hindu temple, is no stranger to controversy - he has made headlines for his hardline rhetoric, often directed against Muslims.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Mr Adityanath (R) is close ally of PM Modi

He spoke to the BBC in a rare interview - his government has received flak recently for using excessive force against protesters, especially Muslims - who have been opposing a contentious new citizenship law.

The law, known as the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), offers amnesty to non-Muslim illegal immigrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. It has been criticised for targeting Muslims, but Mr Modi's government insists it does no such thing, and only seeks to indentify unauthorised immigrants.

But the law sparked massive protests in December, including large sit-in demonstrations, some of which are still continuing. The most notable of these is in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh, where hundreds of Muslim women have been camped out in protest for more than a month now.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Three generations of one family join women camped out in a Delhi suburb in protest against the citizenship law

In a veiled reference to the protesters in Shaheen Bagh, he told the BBC, "Men of a particular community, who are cowards, are sitting in their quilts and sending women and children out of their homes to protest against this law".

While accepting that "everyone has the right to peacefully protest in India", he claimed that the protest in Shaheen Bagh was "not peaceful, and was causing trouble to commuters and residents".

The protest has been peaceful, but its location on one of Delhi's biggest roads has led to traffic snarls, although demonstrators allow emergency vehicles to pass through.

But this is not the first time Mr Adiyanath has spoken put against the protests in Shaheen Bagh.

During the interview, he repeated an accusation he has levelled against Arvind Kejriwal, the chief minister of the national capital, Delhi: that he "feeds hundreds of protesting women and children biryani", a popular rice-based dish that's associated with Muslim cuisine.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The citizenship law has sparked huge protests

This is a claim he has made while campaigning for the upcoming state election in Delhi, where he has invoked "Hindu nationalistic pride", while ridiculing neighbouring Pakistan.

Mr Kejrwal, a fierce critic of the BJP and Mr Modi, is up for re-election. His party won an emphatic victory in 2015, defeating all opposition, including the BJP.

"We aren't the biryani-eating people", Mr Adityanath has said on the campaign trail, adding that after becoming PM, Mr Modi has been "shooting terrorists with bullets rather than giving them biryani."

He told the BBC he stood by this statement.

The protests against CAA saw hundreds injured, and many even died amid violent clashes with police. And protesters often accused the police of using excessive force against them.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption 'Our son was shot dead by police'

Nowhere have the allegations been more serious than in Mr Adityanath's Uttar Pradesh, where at least 19 people died in the wake of protests.

There have been numerous of reports of intimidation and threats against Muslims - videos from Kanpur city show policemen allegedly vandalising cars and homes in Muslim-populated areas. Thousands, mostly Muslim men, were detained across the state. The BBC reported on similar incidents in other cities.

Mr Adityanath justified the firing against "violent protesters", while denying allegations of police using force against peaceful protesters. He said, "armed, rampaging mobs were dealt with by the police when they started damaging public property".

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Police in Uttar Pradesh have been accused of using excessive force by protesters

Asked if he would order action against protesters again, he said, "Yes, if they damage public property in the garb of opposing a law, which is non-discriminatory".

His government has also been accused of a series of extra-judicial killings since Mr Adityanath came to power in March 2017 - a charge he denied.

"There have been no [such] killings", he said. "People opposing me have been spreading false rumours but my administration is running superbly. The truth will be out soon."