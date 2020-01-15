Kashmir gets partial internet but no social media

Image copyright AFP Image caption The indefinite internet suspension has crippled daily life, the media and businesses

India has begun partially lifting its internet blockade in the region of Kashmir it administers, following a court order to review the restrictions.

However mobile data services and social media will remain blocked.

Internet services have been suspended in the region since 5 August, when India revoked its semi-autonomous status and split it into two federally-administered territories.

The government said the move was necessary to maintain law and order.

But critics called the shutdown - the longest ever in any democracy - undemocratic and draconian.

The Muslim-majority Kashmir valley is the site of a long-running insurgency against Indian rule.

The communications' blackout, which also initially included phone services, has severely hurt the region's economy. Many businesses are struggling to operate.

But Wednesday's move leaves severe restrictions in place, given that it does not extend to wireless internet or mobile data.

Instead, a handful of broadband connections to "institutions dealing with essential services" such as banks, hospitals and government offices will be restored in four districts and these will be heavily monitored.

A government notice explicitly stated that access to social media sites or "peer-to-peer" messaging services like WhatsApp would not be restored.

Furthermore, internet service providers will be expected to install firewalls to prevent access to sites apart from specific "white-listed" ones such as government websites.

India's Supreme Court last week ordered a review of all the restrictive orders that are still in place in Kashmir.

This, the court said, should be done within a week. "Suspension of free movement, internet and basic freedoms cannot be an arbitrary exercise of power," it said in its order.

Some mobile phone and landline services were restored in October, but the indefinite internet suspension has crippled daily life, the media and businesses.

The move in August by the India's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government to revoke the region's autonomy was controversial as the "special status" Kashmir enjoyed underpinned its fraught relationship with Delhi.