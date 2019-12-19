India police ban protests against citizenship law

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption There have been protests against the law

Police have banned protests against a controversial new citizenship law in several parts of India.

The ban has been imposed in parts of the capital Delhi, Uttar Pradesh state, and some areas of Karnataka state, including Bangalore city.

Protesters are reportedly being detained in many cities as they turned up in defiance of police orders.

The new law offers citizenship to non-Muslim illegal immigrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

The law - known as the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) - has sharply divided opinions in India.

The federal government, led by the Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), says it will protect people from persecution, but critics say it's part of a "Hindu nationalist" agenda to marginalise India's more than 200 million Muslims.

The protest ban comes after days of demonstrations across India, some of which turned violent as protesters and police clashed.

The police chief of Uttar Pradesh, OP Singh, has asked people to stay away from protests. The police order, based on a severely restrictive law, prohibits more than four people from gathering in a place. Police say the ban has been imposed to avoid violence.

Police in other places - such as Chennai (formerly Madras) - have denied permission for marches, rallies or any other demonstration.

But the protests appear to be continuing as planned in Uttar Pradesh, Bangalore, Mumbai and Delhi - civil society groups, political parties, students, activists and ordinary citizens have taken to social media platforms such as Instagram and Twitter asking people to turn up and protest peacefully.

Among those detained in Bangalore is Ramachandra Guha, a prominent historian and outspoken critic of the government.

Police have put up barricades on a major highway connecting Delhi and the city of Jaipur and checking all vehicles entering the capital. This has led to a massive gridlock and many commuters have missed their flights.

A number of metro stations in Delhi have also been shut.

What is the law about?

It expedites the path to Indian citizenship for members of six religious minority communities - Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian - if they can prove that they are from Muslim-majority Pakistan, Afghanistan or Bangladesh. They will now only have to live or work in India for six years - instead of 11 years - before becoming eligible to apply for citizenship.

The government says this will give sanctuary to people fleeing religious persecution. But critics say its actual agenda is to marginalise India's Muslim minority.

The fears are compounded by the government's plan to conduct a nationwide register of citizens to ensure that "each and every infiltrator is identified and expelled from India" by 2024. The National Citizen's Register (NRC) has already been carried out in the north-eastern state of Assam and saw 1.9 million people effectively made stateless.

The NRC and the Citizenship Amendment Act are closely linked as the latter will help protect non-Muslims who are excluded from the register and face the threat of deportation or internment.

Why are people protesting against it?

Given that the exercise relies on extensive documentation to prove that their ancestors lived in India, many Muslim citizens fear that they could be made stateless.

Critics also say the law is exclusionary and violates the secular principles enshrined in the constitution. They say faith should not be made a condition of citizenship.

However, Mr Modi said the law "will have no effect on citizens of India, including Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, Jains, Christians and Buddhists".

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Home Minister Amit Shah has defended the law

The prime minister also told his supporters at a rally on Tuesday that the opposition was "spreading lies and rumours", "instigating violence" and "used its full force to create an atmosphere of illusion and falsehood".

Home Minister Amit Shah echoed the sentiment to media saying "both my government and I are firm like a rock that we will not budge or go back on the citizenship protests".