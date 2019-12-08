More than 30 people have been killed in a large fire at a factory in the Indian capital, Delhi, officials say.

The blaze broke out in the early hours of Sunday morning in the city's old quarter, and fire engines rushed to the scene.

Dozens of workers were sleeping inside the multi-storey building at the time, according to rescue services.

Home Minister Amit Shah called it a "tragic loss of precious lives".

The area where the factory is located is home to one of the city's largest markets and many narrow laneways, making it difficult for firefighters to reach the blaze.

More than 50 people were rescued and rushed to hospital, police told the AFP news agency.