Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Sexual violence against women have been a focus in India in recent years

A 23-year-old alleged rape victim is fighting for her life after she was set on fire while going to court in northern India.

The woman was on her way to a hearing in the case she filed against two men in March, in Uttar Pradesh.

She suffered severe burns and is currently in critical condition in hospital, where she is being treated.

All five men accused of setting the woman on fire have been arrested, a senior police official told the BBC.

One of the men arrested by police was accused of allegedly raping the woman earlier this year.

The woman was on her way to a train station when the group of men assaulted her and dragged her to a nearby field, where they set her on fire, according to reports in local media.

The incident, which occurred in Unnao district, has sparked widespread outrage in India, where another shocking rape case grabbed headlines just under a week ago.

A 27-year-old vet in the southern city of Hyderabad was raped and set on fire on 27 November. Protests were held across the country after the victim's charred remains were found following her disappearance last week.

Rape and sexual violence against women have been in focus in India since the December 2012 gang-rape and murder of a young woman on a bus in the capital, Delhi. But there has been no sign that crimes against women are abating.

According to the latest government crime figures, police registered 33,658 cases of rape in India in 2017 - that's an average of 92 rapes every day.

