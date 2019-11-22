Image copyright Getty Images Image caption India does not have laws governing the collection of biometric data

Indians have expressed concern after it emerged that a popular cafe chain - Chaayos - is using facial recognition software to bill customers.

Nikhil Pahwa, the editor of media watchdog MediaNama, posted a video on Twitter after he said staff took his picture to bill him without consent.

"This is unnecessarily intrusive and there was no opt-out option, which is problematic," Mr Pahwa told the BBC.

India does not have laws governing the collection of biometric data.

Mr Pahwa told the BBC that the facial recognition system was a mandatory requirement for joining its loyalty programme. However, he said his picture was taken despite the fact he was not a part of it.

The BBC has contacted Chaayos for comment, but as yet has received no response.

More worryingly, according to Mr Pahwa, Chaayos' terms and conditions - seen by the BBC - says that customers "should not expect that personal information should always remain private".

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption How does facial recognition technology work?

The terms also say that by joining the loyalty programme, users authorise it to "disclose information to government authorities or competent authorities or credit bureaus or third persons".

"Customers are not made aware of the implications of giving out this data, so this is not informed consent," Mr Pahwa said.

Mr Pahwa's tweets about his experience picked up traction on social media, with a number of users coming forward to share their experiences at the chain, while others described similar incidents elsewhere.

Skip Twitter post by @Kum_Sambhav Hello @Chaayos. Your sale counters are collecting facial image data of customers. What for? What are your consent and disclosures policies for its use? Are you aware of the legalities? — Kumar Sambhav Shrivastava (@Kum_Sambhav) November 17, 2019 Report

Many have expressed concern.

Skip Twitter post by @vishalmathur85 Just another day. Wake up. Give #FacialRecognition data to @Chaayos and be expected to move on. Tomorrow, it'll be the parking guys in markets registering your face and your car registration. There are no boundaries for this madness, once it starts rolling down the hill. https://t.co/cLGKTMk12f — Vishal Mathur (@vishalmathur85) November 21, 2019 Report

But experts warn this is not a phenomenon limited to Chaayos alone.

"This trend of private companies collecting vast volumes of biometric data with photos linked to user identity, phone numbers and other details is deeply worrying. Hundreds of companies collect and store biometric data, often with no visible checks and balances, and no published privacy policies. In the absence of any privacy law in India, this is extremely worrying," technology expert Prasanto K Roy told the BBC.

"For instance DLF, one of north India's top real-estate developers which has built and manages dozens of commercial buildings, demands that a visitor first authenticate herself using a text message (OTP) password, and then on camera-equipped tablets placed at the entrance, gets photographs taken of her face and her government-issued identity card, and sign off on the page.

"They thus have a database which has my name, face, driving license, authenticated phone number, and signature. There is no option to opt out if I want to enter one of their buildings, or to delete my information. Such databases tend to leak, be sold for considerable sums of money, and be misused."