India's Supreme Court has ruled that the disputed holy site of Ayodhya should be given to Hindus who want a temple built there.

The case, bitterly contested by Hindus and Muslims for decades, centred on the ownership of the land.

Muslims will get another plot of land to construct a mosque, the court said.

Many Hindus believe the site is the birthplace of one of their most revered deities, Lord Ram. Muslims say they have worshipped there for generations.

