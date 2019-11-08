Why are India's Twitter users moving to Mastodon?

Image copyright Mastodon Image caption A number of India's twitter influencers are joining the little known Mastodon

A number of Indian Twitter users, including "influencers" are leaving the social media network for a little known alternative called Mastodon.

The move comes amid criticism of what some are calling Twitter's "highly inconsistent" stand on hate speech.

It has been sparked by Twitter suspending a leading Supreme Court lawyer's account twice - first over an image and then a poem he retweeted.

Supporters of Sanjay Hegde say Twitter tolerates rhetoric against minorities.

Twitter has denied these charges. It put out a statement saying it does not moderate its content based on "ideological or political" viewpoints.

But regular Twitter users as well as technology experts say that the platform has a blemished history when it comes to moderating content in India.

"Until the Indian government started going after WhatsApp, it was clear the company hadn't done enough to address misinformation on its platform. Similarly, Twitter hasn't done enough to address hate speech - there is a huge bias in the way it works," the editor of internet watchdog Medianama, Nikhil Pahwa told the BBC's Krutika Pathi.

A recent report from the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) found that Twitter removed nearly one million tweets and blocked about 100 accounts in India as part of their "country withheld" policy. The report said most of the blocked content was critical of the government's recent move to strip Indian-administered Kashmir of its semi autonomous status, and were made after requests by the government itself.

"With twitter, the problem is mounting - there is a growing sense that the platform is closing down or suppressing voices that are critical of the government, so there is a lot of concern over that," said Nilanjana Roy, an author who recently signed up for a Mastodon account.

What is Mastodon?

Mastodon is an open source network, where users can post, comment, follow other users and publish images and videos like on a conventional platform.

But what is most significant is that it is decentralised and open-source - this means that there is no single entity running the network.

Instead, users create and run their own servers. This means the social network then is made up of many servers - each of which has its own rules. This also allows users to choose servers that they think conform with the policies they agree with.

Mastodon was first released in October 2016 by Eugen Rochko, a software developer, and began to expand in 2017.

The network claims to have over 2.2 million users, a mere fraction of the 321 million monthly active users of Twitter.