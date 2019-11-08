Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Mr Taseer's father is Pakistan's assassinated Punjab governor Salman Taseer

British author and columnist Aatish Taseer will have his overseas citizenship of India cancelled, the government said on Thursday night.

Many believe that an article Mr Taseer wrote for Time, which was heavily critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is behind the decision.

But India's home ministry says he tried to "conceal information that his father was of Pakistani origin".

Salman Taseer was the governor of Pakistan's Punjab Province.

He was assassinated by a bodyguard when he spoke out in favour of grating clemency to Asia Bibi, a Christian woman who spent years on death row after she was accused of blasphemy.

Her conviction was overturned last year by the country's Supreme Court.

India's home ministry said in a statement that Mr Taseer had "failed to dispute the notice" it had sent him, asking him to explain the "lapse" in information.

"He has clearly not complied with very basic requirements and hidden information," it added.

However, Mr Taseer has disputed this.

He has tweeted out a picture of an email exchange between himself and the consul general where he has objected to the ministry's claim.

Mr Taseer had also written at length about his estranged relationship with his father in his book Stranger to History, which was published in 2007.

His mother, Tavleen Singh, is an Indian columnist. The two were never married and Ms Singh was his legal guardian, a fact he has cited in his response.

In a column reacting to the decision, Mr Taseer has said that his article on Mr Modi which was headlined Divider in Chief and focused on Hindu nationalism, saw him "portrayed as an agent of shadowy Western interests determined to exert undue influence over the Indian election".

He added that his parentage made him "particularly vulnerable" to Mr Modi's ruling BJP who used it to "delegitimise him"

The decision has been criticised in both India and overseas.

The Committee to protect journalists released a statement saying the decision showed that India's ruling party is "intolerant of criticism and freedom of the press".