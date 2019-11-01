Image copyright Twitter/@ArvindKejriwal Image caption Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been handing out masks to school students

Five million masks are being distributed through schools in India's capital, Delhi, where toxic air has prompted authorities to declare a public health emergency.

A Supreme Court mandated panel imposed several restrictions in the city and two neighbouring states, as air quality deteriorated to "severe" levels.

All construction has been halted for a week and fireworks have been banned.

Delhi's Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has called the city a "gas chamber".

Skip Twitter post by @ArvindKejriwal Delhi has turned into a gas chamber due to smoke from crop burning in neighbouring states



It is very imp that we protect ourselves from this toxic air. Through pvt & govt schools, we have started distributing 50 lakh masks today



I urge all Delhiites to use them whenever needed pic.twitter.com/MYwRz9euaq — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) November 1, 2019 Report

The masks are being handed out to students and their parents, and Mr Kejriwal has asked people to use them as much as possible.

The levels of tiny particulate matter (known as PM2.5) that enter deep into the lungs are 533 micrograms per cubic metre in the city. The WHO recommends that the PM2.5 levels should not be more than 25 micrograms per cubic metre on average in 24 hours.

As thick white smog blanketed the city, residents started tweeting pictures of their surroundings. Many are furious that the situation remains the same year after year.

The hashtags #DelhiAirQuality and #FightAgainstDelhiPollition are trending on Twitter.

Skip Twitter post by @mayanksledger China reduced the Concentration of air pollutants in air by 32 % in just 4 years in 2018



America took dozen years to achieve the same in the 80s



India is still busy with Hindu Muslim debates

Nobody gives a damn about people's lives here#DelhiAirQuality #LashkarENoida pic.twitter.com/J4MYnkJCkG — BihariBabu (@mayanksledger) November 1, 2019 Report

One of the main reasons for air quality in the city worsening every year in November and December is that farmers in the neighbouring states of Punjab and Haryana burn crop stubble to clear their fields. It's made worse by the fireworks during the Hindu festival of Diwali.

There are other reasons too, including construction dust, factory and vehicular emissions, but farm fires remain the biggest culprit.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption A hair-raising drive through the Delhi smog

More than two million farmers burn 23 million tonnes of crop residue on some 80,000 sq km of farmland in northern India every winter.

The stubble smoke is a lethal cocktail of particulate matter, carbon dioxide, nitrogen dioxide and sulphur dioxide.

Using satellite data, Harvard University researchers estimated that nearly half of Delhi's air pollution between 2012 and 2016 was due to stubble burning.

The burning is so widespread that it even shows up in satellite photos from Nasa.

What are PM 2.5 particles?