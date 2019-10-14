A newborn girl allegedly buried alive in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh has been rescued by a villager.

The man discovered the baby in an earthen pot in a grave when he had gone to a ground to bury his own daughter who had died minutes after birth.

The man alerted the police - the infant was taken to a hospital in Bareilly district and is said to be improving.

Police say they are are looking for the parents of the newborn girl and trying to find out who buried her.

Local police chief Abhinandan Singh said the villager's daughter died within a few minutes of being born prematurely on Thursday. The villager - a trader - had gone to bury the body of his daughter in the evening.

"As they were digging a grave for her, at a depth of three feet, the spade hit an earthen pot, which was pulled out. There was a baby lying in it," Mr Singh said.

"The police took the baby to the city hospital where she is getting treatment. We are trying to find the parents of the baby and we suspect that this must have happened with their consent."

India's gender ratio is one of the worst in the world. Women are often discriminated against socially and girls are seen as a financial burden, particularly among poor communities.

Campaigners say a traditional preference for sons has meant millions of female children lost to foeticide and infanticide over the years.

Although most unwanted female foetuses are aborted with help from illegal sex determination clinics, cases of baby girls being killed after birth are not uncommon either.

In 2014, a seven-year-old who was allegedly buried alive by relatives in Uttar Pradesh was rescued by a villager.

In 2012, the father and uncle of a baby girl in Uttar Pradesh allegedly tried to bury her alive, apparently as a sacrifice to protect the health of their other children on the advice of a spiritual guru.