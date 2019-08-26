Image copyright Getty Images Image caption PV Sindhu is one of India's most popular sports stars

India is rejoicing PV Sindhu's title win at the badminton World Championships in Basel, Switzerland.

She defeated Japan's Nozomi Okuhara 21-7, 21-7 on Sunday to become the first Indian to win the coveted title.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan were among those who praised her historic achievement.

Sindhu won a silver medal at the Olympic Games in Rio and a same-colour medal at the Asian Games in 2018.

The Indian dominated the match in Basel and won the first game in just 16 minutes. Many Indians immediately took to Twitter to celebrate her win.

Sindhu lost two consecutive finals of the championship in 2017 and 2018, but she clinched the gold on Sunday with a mix of brute power, patience and strategy.

She has become a household name in India where cricket players have traditionally been the most-popular sports stars.

Sindhu was in the seventh spot in Forbes magazine's 2018 list of highest-earning female athletes with a weekly income of $163,000.