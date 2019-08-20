Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Two wars, a 60-year dispute - a history of the Kashmir conflict

Pakistan has said it will take the Kashmir dispute to the International Court of Justice.

The move comes after after India revoked the special autonomous status of the part of Kashmir that it administers.

Pakistan reacted to that decision by cutting trade and transport links, and expelling India's ambassador.

Kashmir - which both countries claim in full but rule in part - has been the site of decades of sporadic conflict.

"We have decided to take the Kashmir case to the International Court of Justice," Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi told ARY News TV on Tuesday.

"The decision was taken after considering all legal aspects."

He added that the case would centre on alleged human rights violations by India - which it denies - in Muslim-majority Kashmir.

The BBC meets some protesters who were injured allegedly at the hands of Kashmir's security forces.

A decision by the International Court of Justice would be advisory only, unless both countries agreed beforehand that the ruling should be binding.

Article 370, the Indian constitutional provision granting Kashmir special status, was revoked by the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week.