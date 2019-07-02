Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Many parts of Mumbai are heavily flooded

Heavy rain has caused at least 15 deaths and triggered massive rail, road and air transport disruptions in India's financial capital Mumbai.

The victims died when a wall collapsed on them in the early hours of Tuesday after persistent rainfall for two days.

Authorities have declared a public holiday on Tuesday and have requested people to stay indoors.

Experts have blamed rapid construction and bad urban planning for what many call Mumbai's annual rain chaos.

The victims were mostly labourers working at a construction site in the suburban area of Malad. Authorities said the wall had weakened after several days of rainfall.

The city has witnessed continuous rain in the past two days, causing flood-like situation in many areas.

Officials have requested people to be cautious.

Mumbai, we understand it's not been an easy Monday, but it's also been a rain spell like never before - it's the highest in a decade. 550 mm average of entire month of June has been exceeded in just last 48 hrs. We are truly trying our best. We request a bit of caution & patience — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) July 1, 2019

Senior Met Department official KS Hosalikar has tweeted that there won't be any respite from rains on Tuesday.

Clouds observed over north Mah coast including Mumbai.More impact likely over south Guj and adjoining areas.

Mumbai intermitent heavy showers expected today.

Extremely heavy rainfall, more than 200 mm recorded at many places in city; more towards suburbs in last 24 hrs.

TC PL pic.twitter.com/oUAyCTmqjx — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) July 2, 2019

Railway officials have also announced that the suburban rail network, which is known as the city's lifeline, will not be running on several routes.

16 UP & DN main line trains have been regulated at various stations in Mumbai Divisions due to heavy rain in Virar, Nallasopara, Palghar Stations. Water level is reaching above 150 mm on rail level. #WRUpdates pic.twitter.com/sB9jvKl3mM — Western Railway (@WesternRly) July 1, 2019

Aviation authorities have also shutdown the main runway at Mumbai's international airport after a plane skid off the runway while landing amid heavy downpour. Officials said no passenger was injured in the incident.

The second runway continues to be in operation but several flights are likely to be delayed or cancelled.

The city's low-lying areas have turned into flood zones and residents are being forced to stay indoors. Many of them have taken to social media to post pictures and videos.

Some have blamed the city's civic authorities for not preparing for the heavy rainfall.

Mumbai was brought to a halt in 2017 as well when heavy rain lashed the city. And it witnessed one of its worst disasters in 2005 when at least 900 people died in rain-triggered floods.

Thousands of people migrate to the city every day in search of jobs which fuels rapid construction, which is very often unregulated. Many areas in the city have ageing drainage systems and that causes flooding as well.

Meanwhile, at least six people also died in the neighbouring city of Pune when a wall collapsed on them.