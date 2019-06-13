A letter to my father who took his own life

Media playback is unsupported on your device

Mallappa, a farmer in a village in India's southern state of Andhra Pradesh, told his family in August last year that he was going to a nearby city to buy some farm equipment.

But he never returned. His body was found a day later in the farm where he spent most of his life. Before taking his life, he bought everything his family would need for his funeral.

This 360 film is based on a letter to him from his daughter Laxmi.

To watch this film, you will need the latest version of Chrome, Opera, Firefox or Internet Explorer on your computer. If you cannot see the video above then click or tap here to see on YouTube

Produced and directed by Vikas Pandey

VR artist: Rahul Dutta

Sound design: Chintan Kalra

Reporting Hrudaya Vihari

If you've been affected by issues in this film, help and support is available.

The BBC has details of mental health support here.