Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Kuldeep Sengar is a former BJP MLA from Uttar Pradesh

A former lawmaker from India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been convicted of rape in one of the year's most high-profile cases.

Kuldeep Sengar, 51, was tried under child protection laws as the survivor was 17 when she was assaulted in 2017.

The case first came to national attention last year when the woman tried to set herself on fire, alleging police inaction.

She was seriously injured in a suspicious car crash in July.

While she survived, both her aunts, who had been travelling with her, died and her lawyer was seriously wounded.

The woman alleges that she had approached Sengar for a job in June 2017 - and she was kidnapped and raped for more than a week by him and others.

She said she registered a police complaint, but they initially did not name him as one of the accused. The police did register a case against him months later, but the woman alleges that they did not proceed with the investigation.

The BJP came in for sharp criticism over the fact that Sengar had remained in the party despite the serious allegations against him - he was expelled only in August this year.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Protesters in Delhi waved signs reading #TumAkeliNahinHo - "You are not alone"

This was after the crash which happened in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, where Sengar was a lawmaker from Unnao district.

The woman's mother accused Sengar of orchestrating the accident - a charge he denied. The federal police are still investigating these allegations.

Monday's verdict comes in the wake of the gang-rape and murder of a 27-year-old vet in the southern city of Hyderabad that made global headlines last month.