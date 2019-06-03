A helicopter searching for eight climbers who went missing in the Indian Himalayas has spotted five bodies, a military source says.

Four Britons, two Americans, an Australian and an Indian made up the missing group who disappeared on India's second highest-peak.

"They were on the same route as the climbers had taken," a source told AFP, referring to the bodies seen.

The Nanda Devi mountain was believed to have been hit by multiple avalanches.