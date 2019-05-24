Image copyright Hilal Shah Image caption Zakir Musa's death has brought protests

Zakir Musa, described as "India's most wanted" militant, has been killed in Indian-administered Kashmir, the army has confirmed.

He was the leader of al-Qaeda's Kashmir cell, Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind.

The army said that he was killed after they trapped him inside a house in south Kashmir's Tral district.

Mobile internet services have been suspended and a curfew imposed in the region. Schools and colleges have been asked to remain closed on Friday.

Zakir Musa, whose real name is Zakir Rashid Bhat, was a close aide of Burhan Wani, a charismatic Kashmiri militant leader, whose killing by security forces in 2016 sparked widespread and deadly protests across the state. More than 100 civilians lost their lives in clashes during a four-month-long security lockdown in the valley that year.

Local media have said that Zakir Musa's death is the "biggest victory" for the Indian armed forces since the killing of Wani.

The one-line army statement confirming his death read: "Op Dadasur (Pulwama). One terrorist killed. Terrorist identified as Zakir Musa. Weapons and warlike stores recovered. Operation over."

Kashmir-based journalist Sameer Yasir told the BBC that officials are braced for violence following the confirmation of Zakir Musa's death.

However, with news of the killing trickling out, unrest has already started, he says.

"Protesters have clashed with police at many places since morning. Many people shouting 'Musa Musa Zakir Musa' also gathered at the only highway that connects Srinagar with the rest of India and threw stones at forces. The police have been retaliating with tear gas shells and pellet guns," Mr Yasir added.

Five things to know about Kashmir

India and Pakistan have disputed the territory for nearly 70 years - since independence from Britain

Both countries claim the whole territory but control only parts of it

Two out of three wars fought between India and Pakistan centred on Kashmir

Since 1989 there has been an armed revolt in the Muslim-majority region against rule by India

High unemployment and complaints of heavy-handed tactics by security forces battling street protesters and fighting insurgents have aggravated the problem

India blames Pakistan for fomenting violence in the region by supporting militancy - a charge Pakistan denies.

Since 1989, Kashmir has been convulsed by regular episodes of violence that have killed more than 70,000 people, including many Kashmiri Hindus targeted by militants in the early 1990s.