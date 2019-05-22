Image copyright AFP

Hundreds of millions of Indians have been voting to decide the shape of the next parliament, ahead of results day on Thursday 23 May. Here's how to keep up with the latest results, analysis and interviews on BBC online, social media, radio and TV.

Online

The BBC News website is providing across-the-board coverage of the Indian general elections to UK and international audiences.

There will be a full results service with live video, news stories and key clips for mobile through the night and following day. And you can also follow our live page for the latest news and analysis from BBC editors and correspondents as well as expert views from guest interviewees and other commentators, and a selection of commentary from across the globe.

Full detailed results as they come in will be available on our results page. For all our coverage on the election, click here.

The BBC's six language services in India - Hindi, Tamil, Marathi, Telugu, Punjabi and Gujarati - will also be covering the results as they come in and will be broadcasting live on their respective social media accounts.

Television

Live coverage of the Indian election results begins on BBC World News and the BBC News Channel at 02:00 GMT (07:30 IST) on Thursday.

Karin Giannone will present from the capital Delhi throughout the day, culminating in a special edition of Global on BBC World News from 15:00 to 17:30 GMT (20:30 to 23:00 IST).

There will also be live analysis from correspondents across India, including from Yogita Limaye in the northern city of Varanasi and Rahul Tandon in the eastern city of Kolkata (formerly Calcutta).

Radio

BBC radio will also be following the results. World Service will have updates throughout the day, and there will be live analysis from correspondents across India.

Social media

Twitter - Follow the results as they come in and all the latest analysis, video and graphics on BBC India and the significant developments on BBC World.

Facebook - We will be sharing the most newsworthy and interesting moments of the day on the BBC News Facebook page and there'll be more coverage and analysis on the BBC News India Facebook page.

Instagram - We'll have a range of pictures on the BBC Instagram and the BBC News India Instagram accounts, showing the key developments of the day, plus Instagram stories that encapsulate the big themes.

The BBC out and about

BBC correspondents and editors will be reporting from key cities across India and you can follow them on Twitter.

Delhi

Rajini Vaidyanathan @BBCRajiniV

Soutik Biswas @soutikBBC

Nitin Srivastava @TweetNitinS

Divya Arya @divyaconnects

Milind Khandekar @milindkhandekar

Lucknow

Geeta Pandey @geetapandeyBBC

Varanasi

Yogita Limaye @yogital

Kolkata

Rahul Tandon @rishavtandon

Mumbai

Sameer Hashmi @sameerhashmi

Begusarai

Vineet Khare @vineetkhare

