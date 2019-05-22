India general election results 2019

Between 11 April and 19 May Indian citizens turned out to vote for 543 members of the Lok Sabha, the lower house of parliament. Seven phases of voting were required to accommodate the nearly 900 million people eligible to cast their ballots.

Votes counted on 23 May will show if the alliance led by the incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) can hold its majority or whether the Indian National Congress (INC) and its opposition allies can improve on their dismal 2014 showing.

In a small number of states, the main contest is between regional parties - and not the BJP or Congress. These include the DMK and AIADMK in Tamil Nadu, the TDP and YSR in Andhra Pradesh, the TRS in Telangana and a regional alliance led by the SP and BSP in Uttar Pradesh.