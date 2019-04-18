Image copyright Getty Images Image caption This is the second stage of a seven-phase voting process

Powerful regional parties in India will be on the ballot on Thursday, as people across 13 states and union territories begin voting to elect a new parliament.

This is the second stage of polling in the country's general election - widely seen as a referendum on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Polling will be held in 97 seats, and tens of millions are eligible to vote.

Regional parties in states like Tamil Nadu in the south and West Bengal in the east are hoping to do well.

The election is taking place over seven stages, with votes being counted on 23 May. With 900 million eligible voters, this is the biggest election the world has ever seen.

Mr Modi's Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won a historic landslide in 2014, which many say polarised India.

He will be hoping for a repeat performance. But the kingmakers in this election are expected to be regional parties, which dominate politics in several Indian states and are fronted by charismatic local politicians.

Where are the big regional parties?

The state of Tamil Nadu in particular will be closely watched as all but one of its 39 parliamentary seats go to polls on the same day. Polling in the Vellore constituency was cancelled after the election commission said it had found credible evidence of voter bribery.

The contest here is expected to be between the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) - regional parties that have dominated politics in the state for decades.

In 2014 the AIADMK, led by former chief minister Jayalalitha, swept the state - winning 37 seats. Her death in 2016, followed by the death of her regional rival M Karunanidhi, has left a vacuum in the state. Despite that, voters are still likely to choose one of these two parties.

In the bellwether state of Uttar Pradesh (UP), which sends 80 MPs to parliament, there will be 15 seats up for grabs.

In 2014, UP played a large role in Mr Modi's landslide win - of the 282 seats the BJP won, 71 were from UP.

But this time, the party could face a tough fight. The two main regional parties - historic rivals who have both run the state - have banded together in a "grand alliance" to defeat Mr Modi.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The leaders of historic regional rivals in Uttar Pradesh have banded together in an attempt to defeat Mr Modi

In West Bengal, which will only see voting in two constituencies on Thursday, the state's chief minister Mamata Banerjee is hoping for a repeat of her strong 2014 performance. Her party, the Trinamool Congress (TMC), won 36 of the state's 40 seats in the last general election.

This time she is being challenged by Mr Modi's BJP, which is trying to make inroads here - the party picked up 17% of the popular vote in 2014, and won two seats.

The other states going to polls on Thursday are Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Manipur, Orissa, Puducherry, and Tripura.

India votes 2019

How big is this election?

It is mind-bogglingly vast - about 900 million people above the age of 18 will be eligible to cast their ballots at one million polling stations. At the last election, voter turnout was about 66%.

No voter is meant to have to travel more than 2km (1.2 miles) to reach a polling station. Because of the enormous number of election officials and security personnel involved, voting is taking place in seven stages between 11 April and 19 May.

What are the key issues?

Hundreds of millions of Indians have escaped poverty since the turn of the millennium, but huge challenges remain.

Under Mr Modi, the world's sixth-largest economy appears to have lost some of its momentum. Although annual GDP growth has hovered at about 7%, unemployment is a major concern.

Mr Modi's government has been accused of hiding uncomfortable jobs data. In fact, a leaked government report suggests that the unemployment rate is the highest it has been since the 1970s.

What Indian voters are being promised

Jobs Farmers Income Support Economy and Taxes Education Women Health Miscellaneous reset Jobs Indian National Congress - Fill 400,000 vacancies in various state organisations, the judiciary and parliament by 31 March 2020 - Angel taxes imposed on start-ups to be withdrawn immediately - Application fees for government examinations and government posts to be abolished. Bharatiya Janata Party - Increase public and private investment in infrastructure that will also lead to creation of a large number of jobs - Ensure 10% quota for economically weak sections of society in government jobs and higher education institutes Farmers Indian National Congress - Not allow criminal proceedings to be instituted against any farmer unable to repay debt - Present a separate “farmers budget” to ensure priority is given to agricultural issues - Redesign the current government’s crop insurance scheme which has not been beneficial to farmers Bharatiya Janata Party - Double farmers’ income by 2022 - A scheme to ensure financial support to small and medium farmers will be expanded to cover all farmers - Introduce a pension scheme for small farmers and traders Income Support Indian National Congress - Guarantee an income for 50 million of India's poorest families - A government programme that guarantees 100 days of paid work to every rural household will be increased to 150 days Bharatiya Janata Party - Bring down the percentage of families living below the poverty line to a single digit in the next five years - Ensure a permanent house for every family. - Give gas cylinder connections to all poor rural households Economy and Taxes Indian National Congress - Reform the Goods and Services Tax introduced by the government - Achieve a fiscal deficit target of 3% of GDP by 2020-21 - Enact the Direct Taxes Code within one year of government - Work with the central bank to simplify the procedures banks use to verify customers Bharatiya Janata Party - Simplify the Goods and Services Tax in consultation with all stakeholders - Make capital investment of Rs.100 lakh crore in the infrastructure sector - Launch a new scheme to provide collateral-free credit up to five million rupees for entrepreneurs. - Promote and encourage start-ups through creation of a ‘Seed Start-up Fund’ Education Indian National Congress - Pass a law to provide for quotas to disprivileged people in private higher education institutions - Primary and secondary education in public schools to be compulsory and free - Double the allocation for education to 6% of GDP - Introduce vocational training as a compulsory component of the syllabus Bharatiya Janata Party - Increase the number of admissions in central law, engineering, science and management institutions by at least 50%. - Set up a medical college in every district - Establish teacher training institutes Women Indian National Congress - Pass the Constitution (Amendment) Bill to provide for reservation of 33 per cent of seats in the Lok Sabha and State Legislative Assemblies in the first session of the 17th Lok Sabha and in the Rajya Sabha. - Every Special Economic Zone shall have working women’s hostels and safe transport facilities to increase the participation of women in the labour force. - Sufficient night shelters will be built for migrant women workers. Adequate number of safe and hygienic public toilets for women will be provided in towns and cities. Sanitary napkin vending machines will be installed in public spaces,schools and colleges. - Review the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplaces Act, 2013 and extend the Act to all workplaces. - Launch a programme to appoint an Adhikar Maitri in every Panchayat to serve as a paralegal to educate women on, and assist them in, their legal rights. Bharatiya Janata Party - Ensure justice for Muslim women by enacting a law against triple talaq (instant divorce) - Formulate a roadmap to increase female workforce participation. - Number of childcare facilities to be increased three fold by 2022. - Sanitary pads to be provided to all women and girls for just one rupee ($0.014) - Bring 33% reservation in parliament and state assemblies for women Health Indian National Congress -Guarantee every citizen the right to healthcare services - Double the total government expenditure on healthcare to 3% of GDP by 2023-24 - Ensure that mental healthcare professionals are appointed at all public district hospitals and that mental healthcare services are made freely available - Trauma and Emergency Centres to be established on all national and state highways Bharatiya Janata Party - Establish 150,000 new health and wellness centres - Increase the doctor-population ratio to 1:1,400 - Improve facilities at existing Health and Wellness Centres by 2022 Miscellaneous Indian National Congress - Make ‘defamation’ a civil instead of a criminal offence - Remove the charge of sedition from the Indian penal code - Strengthen the press council to protect the freedom of journalists, uphold editorial independence and guard against government interference - Pass a law to curb monopolies in the media, cross-ownership of different segments of the media and control of the media by other business organisations - Reduce the presence of the Army and paramilitary forces in the Kashmir Valley, and entrust more responsibility to the state police to maintain law and order - Pass a new law to prevent and punish mob action and hate crime - Direct that gender sensitivity training, especially for the rights of the LGBTQIA+ community, be made mandatory in all government departments and organisations including the Armed Forces and the Police Forces Bharatiya Janata Party - Ensure electricity for every household in the country - Continue a policy of ‘Zero Tolerance’ against terrorism and extremism - Enact the Citizenship Amendment Bill to protect religious minorities from neighbouring countries who are escaping persecution - Annul Article 35A of the Constitution which gives Kashmir special status - Ensure piped water to every household by 2024 - Construct an additional 60,000 km of national highways in the next five years - Explore all possibilities within the framework of the Constitution to facilitate the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya

Income from farming has also stagnated because of a crop glut and declining commodity prices, which have left farmers saddled with debt.

Unsurprisingly, both parties have targeted the rural poor in their campaign manifestos. The BJP has promised a slew of welfare schemes for India's farmers, while the opposition Congress party has promised a minimum income scheme for the country's 50 million poorest families.

National security is also in the spotlight this election after a suicide attack by a Pakistan-based militant group killed at least 40 paramilitary police in Indian-administered Kashmir in February. India then carried out unprecedented air strikes in Pakistan.

Since then, the BJP has made national security a key plank in its campaign.