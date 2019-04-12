Image copyright AFP Image caption The 83-year-old was admitted to the Max hospital in Delhi and treated for a chest infection

The Dalai Lama has been discharged from a Delhi hospital, three days after being admitted with a chest infection.

The Tibetan spiritual leader said he felt, "normal, almost normal," the Associated Press reports.

His spokesman Tenzin Taklha said the 83-year-old had suffered from a "light cough" but was "doing very well".

The Dalai Lama, a Nobel Peace Prize winner, fled to India 60 years ago after a failed uprising against Chinese rule.

He now lives in exile in the Indian city of Dharamsala.

"He was discharged from the hospital at eight o'clock in the morning (02:30 GMT)," Mr Taklha told AFP news agency on Friday.

A day earlier, Mr Taklha said the Dalai Lama had already resumed his "normal routine" and was doing some exercise.

He is expected to spend several days resting in Delhi before returning to Dharamsala.

China took control of Tibet in 1950 and sees the Dalai Lama as a dangerous separatist. The question of who will succeed him when he dies is highly contentious.

China says its leaders have the right to choose a successor. But last month, the Dalai Lama reiterated that any leader named by China would not be accepted by Tibetans.

In Tibetan Buddhist belief, the soul of its most senior lama is reincarnated into the body of a child.