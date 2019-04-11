Jobs Indian National Congress - Fill 400,000 vacancies in various state organisations, the judiciary and parliament by 31 March 2020 - Angel taxes imposed on start-ups to be withdrawn immediately - Application fees for government examinations and government posts to be abolished. Bharatiya Janata Party - Increase public and private investment in infrastructure that will also lead to creation of a large number of jobs - Ensure 10% quota for economically weak sections of society in government jobs and higher education institutes

Farmers Indian National Congress - Not allow criminal proceedings to be instituted against any farmer unable to repay debt - Present a separate “farmers budget” to ensure priority is given to agricultural issues - Redesign the current government’s crop insurance scheme which has not been beneficial to farmers Bharatiya Janata Party - Double farmers’ income by 2022 - A scheme to ensure financial support to small and medium farmers will be expanded to cover all farmers - Introduce a pension scheme for small farmers and traders

Income Support Indian National Congress - Guarantee an income for 50 million of India's poorest families - A government programme that guarantees 100 days of paid work to every rural household will be increased to 150 days Bharatiya Janata Party - Bring down the percentage of families living below the poverty line to a single digit in the next five years - Ensure a permanent house for every family. - Give gas cylinder connections to all poor rural households

Economy and Taxes Indian National Congress - Reform the Goods and Services Tax introduced by the government - Achieve a fiscal deficit target of 3% of GDP by 2020-21 - Enact the Direct Taxes Code within one year of government - Work with the central bank to simplify the procedures banks use to verify customers Bharatiya Janata Party - Simplify the Goods and Services Tax in consultation with all stakeholders - Make capital investment of Rs.100 lakh crore in the infrastructure sector - Launch a new scheme to provide collateral-free credit up to five million rupees for entrepreneurs. - Promote and encourage start-ups through creation of a ‘Seed Start-up Fund’

Education Indian National Congress - Pass a law to provide for quotas to disprivileged people in private higher education institutions - Primary and secondary education in public schools to be compulsory and free - Double the allocation for education to 6% of GDP - Introduce vocational training as a compulsory component of the syllabus Bharatiya Janata Party - Increase the number of admissions in central law, engineering, science and management institutions by at least 50%. - Set up a medical college in every district - Establish teacher training institutes

Women Indian National Congress - Pass the Constitution (Amendment) Bill to provide for reservation of 33 per cent of seats in the Lok Sabha and State Legislative Assemblies in the first session of the 17th Lok Sabha and in the Rajya Sabha. - Every Special Economic Zone shall have working women’s hostels and safe transport facilities to increase the participation of women in the labour force. - Sufficient night shelters will be built for migrant women workers. Adequate number of safe and hygienic public toilets for women will be provided in towns and cities. Sanitary napkin vending machines will be installed in public spaces,schools and colleges. - Review the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplaces Act, 2013 and extend the Act to all workplaces. - Launch a programme to appoint an Adhikar Maitri in every Panchayat to serve as a paralegal to educate women on, and assist them in, their legal rights. Bharatiya Janata Party - Ensure justice for Muslim women by enacting a law against triple talaq (instant divorce) - Formulate a roadmap to increase female workforce participation. - Number of childcare facilities to be increased three fold by 2022. - Sanitary pads to be provided to all women and girls for just one rupee ($0.014) - Bring 33% reservation in parliament and state assemblies for women

Health Indian National Congress -Guarantee every citizen the right to healthcare services - Double the total government expenditure on healthcare to 3% of GDP by 2023-24 - Ensure that mental healthcare professionals are appointed at all public district hospitals and that mental healthcare services are made freely available - Trauma and Emergency Centres to be established on all national and state highways Bharatiya Janata Party - Establish 150,000 new health and wellness centres - Increase the doctor-population ratio to 1:1,400 - Improve facilities at existing Health and Wellness Centres by 2022