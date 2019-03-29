Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The chain employs thousands and has 80 outlets across the world.

The owner of Saravana Bhavan - a global Indian restaurant chain - has had a murder conviction against him upheld by the Supreme Court.

P Rajagopalan, 71, was convicted for planning the murder of one of his employees in order to marry his wife.

A local court sentenced Rajagopalan and five others to life in prison in 2009. The Supreme Court was hearing an appeal against that verdict.

Saravana Bhavan has 80 outlets across the world and employs thousands.

Despite the life sentence, Rajagopal served only 11 months in prison and continued to expand his hugely popular chain, which has been lauded as one of the best south Indian restaurants in the world.

A New York Times report from 2014 said Rajagopal was determined to marry the daughter of an employee based on the advice of an astrologer.

In 2001, when her husband went missing, she filed a police complaint against Rajagopal. His body was found in a forest and police confirmed that he had been strangled to death.

The owner was once again embroiled in scandal in 2003 for attempting to bribe the woman and intimidating her family, which included assaulting her brother.

A local court first convicted Rajagopal in 2004 and sentenced him to 10 years in prison. This was increased to life in prison by the Madras high court in Chennai.