US comedian Trevor Noah has apologised for making jokes about the rise of tensions between India and Pakistan over disputed Kashmir.

In an episode of The Daily Show, Noah said that a war between the two would be "the most entertaining", adding that "it would also be the longest war of all time - another dance number!"

His comments prompted outrage on Twitter, as users called it offensive.

The two countries claim all of Kashmir, but each controls only parts of it.

After a Twitter user accused him of mocking "war through a Bollywood stereotype", Noah responded with an apology on Sunday.

In a following tweet, Noah added that he was amazed that his joke over the conflict "trended more than the actual conflict itself".

Earlier, users had hit back at Noah and called his comments "racist" and "insensitive".

Noah's jokes were referring to tensions between India and Pakistan, which have escalated sharply in the past few weeks.

On 26 February, India carried out air strikes on what it said was a militant camp in Pakistan in retaliation for a suicide bombing that killed at least 40 Indian troops in Indian-administered Kashmir on 14 February.

A Pakistan-based group said it carried out the attack - the deadliest to take place during a three-decade insurgency against Indian rule in Kashmir.

Pakistan - which denies any involvement in the 14 February attack - said it had no choice but to retaliate with air strikes last week.

That led to a dogfight and an Indian fighter jet being shot down in Pakistan-administered Kashmir. The fighter pilot, who was captured by Pakistan, was released on 1 March and arrived in India, where he has been hailed as a hero.