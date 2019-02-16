India

Pulwama attack: India mourns Kashmir dead

  • 16 February 2019
Rapid Action Force soldiers and a child from one of their families hold candles as they pay tribute to personnel during a candlelight vigil in Bhopal Image copyright EPA

Thousands of mourners have been attending funerals across India for some of the security force personnel killed by a suicide bomber in Indian-administered Kashmir on Thursday.

At least 40 paramilitary police died in the attack near Srinagar.

The militant group Jaish-e-Mohammad said it carried out the attack.

India has imposed a swathe of economic measures on Pakistan after the attack, including revoking Most Favoured Nation trading status and raising customs duty to 200%.

Although Jaish-e-Mohammad is based in Pakistan, Islamabad has denied any role in the attack.

Both India and Pakistan claim all of Muslim-majority Kashmir but control only parts of it.

Relatives of Central Reserve Police Force soldier Sukhjinder Singh mourn near his coffin before his cremation ceremony at village Gandiwind in Tarn Taran district Image copyright EPA

Relatives of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) soldier Sukhjinder Singh mourn as his coffin is taken to his cremation ceremony at the village of Gandiwind in the Tarn Taran district of India's Punjab state.

Mourners gather to watch the cremation at the funeral for Indian Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) trooper Kaushal Kumar Rawat in Agra Image copyright AFP

The cremation is held for CRPF trooper Kaushal Kumar Rawat in Agra.

Central Reserve Police Force and Rapid Action Force soldiers and their family members hold candles as they pay tribute to personnel during a candlelight vigil in Bhopal Image copyright EPA

CRPF and Rapid Action Force soldiers hold candles in tribute to dead colleagues during a vigil in Bhopal.

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officers bow to pay tribute next to a coffin containing the remains of their colleague Bablu Santra in Howrah, West Bengal Image copyright Reuters
An elderly woman cries as she hugs Bonomala Santra (R), mother of Bablu Santra, a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) trooper killed on Thursday, at Bauria village in Howrah district, West Bengal Image copyright Reuters

CRPF officers bow in tribute (top) to colleague Bablu Santra in Howrah, West Bengal, as his mother (above right) mourns him in the village of Bauria.

Indian Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel stand as a guard of honour for colleagues Sudip Biswas and Bablu Santra at Kolkata airport Image copyright AFP

CRPF personnel stand guard over the coffins of Sudip Biswas and Bablu Santra at Kolkata airport.

People attend a vigil in front of India Gate war memorial in Delhi, for personnel killed on Thursday Image copyright Reuters

People attend a vigil in front of the India Gate war memorial in Delhi.

Mourners touch the coffin as they take part in the funeral procession for Indian Central Reserve Police Force trooper Mahesh Kumar Meena at Meja village, near Allahabad Image copyright AFP
A large number of mourners gather on the bank of the Ganges river to attend the funeral procession for trooper Mahesh Kumar Meena near Allahabad Image copyright AFP

The coffin of Mahesh Kumar Meena arrives near Allahabad (top) and hundreds gather on the bank of the Ganges for his funeral procession.

Villagers gather in large numbers as body of slain Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) soldier Tilak Raj arrives at his home in village Dhewa Jandroh, some 90km from Dharamsala Image copyright EPA

Dozens more gather for the return of the body of CRPF member Tilak Raj at his home in the village of Dhewa Jandroh, 90km (55 miles) from Dharamsala.

An Indian army soldier looks from the vehicle as they carry out a flag march during curfew in Jammu Image copyright EPA

Tension remains high in Jammu, Indian-administered Kashmir, amid a curfew.

