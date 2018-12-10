Urjit Patel: India's RBI governor quits
The governor of India's central bank, Urjit Patel, has resigned from his post citing "personal reasons".
His resignation comes amid reports of a rift between the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government,
This marks a rare case of a serving governor leaving his job midway through his five-year term.
Correspondents say the move is likely to undermine confidence in the economy and cause the rupee to fall.
Why is India at war with its central bank?
In a statement, Mr Patel thanked his staff and officers, calling them the reason for the "bank's considerable accomplishments in recent years".
The government reportedly wants the RBI to allow ailing state-owned banks, which are reeling are bad loans to industries, to resume lending to small businesses. It also wants the regulator to lower interest rates to inject much-needed liquidity into the economy.