Rumours have been swirling around Mr Patel's resignation for weeks

The governor of India's central bank, Urjit Patel, has resigned from his post citing "personal reasons".

His resignation comes amid reports of a rift between the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government,

This marks a rare case of a serving governor leaving his job midway through his five-year term.

Correspondents say the move is likely to undermine confidence in the economy and cause the rupee to fall.

Why is India at war with its central bank?

In a statement, Mr Patel thanked his staff and officers, calling them the reason for the "bank's considerable accomplishments in recent years".

The government reportedly wants the RBI to allow ailing state-owned banks, which are reeling are bad loans to industries, to resume lending to small businesses. It also wants the regulator to lower interest rates to inject much-needed liquidity into the economy.