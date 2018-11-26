Jet Airways offloads India passenger over 'terrorist' joke
A passenger on a domestic Indian flight was offloaded and detained after he photographed himself and used a caption that included the word "terrorist".
Yogvedant Poddar had allegedly covered half of his face with a handkerchief and captioned the photo: "Terrorist on flight, I destroy women's hearts".
A co-passenger, who glimpsed the photo, alerted the crew on the Jet Airways flight from Kolkata to Mumbai.
Mr Poddar was going to send the photo to a friend over Snapchat, police said.
The pilot was forced to turn back on the tarmac so that security officials could take the passenger into custody.
In a statement, airport officials said they detained Mr Poddar, who is in his 20s, for "mischievous activity on board" as he was found using language "which was inferred as a security threat".
His father told local media that Mr Poddar "was indulging in a prank".
The flight, which had more than a hundred passengers on board, was delayed by about an hour and a half.