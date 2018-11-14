Image copyright Getty Images

India is counting down the hours until Bollywood superstars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh tie the knot in a plush Italian resort on Wednesday.

The couple's names are trending on Twitter and social media is filled with good wishes ahead of their big day.

The actors have starred in three movies together, including blockbusters Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat.

Forbes Magazine reports that the couple made an estimated $21m (£16m) in combined earnings last year.

The wedding is happening on the anniversary of the 2013 release of their first film together - Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela.

Although reporters have not been invited for the event, images of the pre-wedding ceremonies have made their way to entertainment magazines and newspapers.

People are also keeping a sharp eye out for pictures that may be shared by careless guests on their social media accounts - the couple have reportedly banned guests from posting anything about their wedding.

One image - shared by singer Harshdeep Kaur was briefly up on Instagram. She deleted it, but not fast enough for screenshots to start circulating among an information-starved public.

Details - such as the fact that Singh got on one knee and made an impassioned speech to his future wife, and that the couple have asked guests to donate to Padukone's mental wellness foundation in lieu of wedding gift - are also being passed around frantically.

Rumours that the actors were dating each other were circulating for six years, but they did not officially confirm their relationship until earlier this year.

