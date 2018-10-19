At least 50 people have been killed and many more hurt after a train ran into a crowd near Amritsar in India's northern Punjab state, police told the BBC.

The victims were standing on the railway tracks watching celebrations for the Hindu festival of Dusshera, eyewitnesses told BBC Punjabi.

They did not hear the train approach as they watched a firecracker-filled effigy of the demon king Ravana burn.

Local officials told BBC Punjabi that more than 200 people were injured.