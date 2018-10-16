India guru Rampal sentenced to life in jail for murder
- 16 October 2018
A self-styled Indian guru and 14 others have been sentenced to life in prison for murdering four women and an 18-month-old baby in 2014.
The court in Haryana state convicted Rampal last week. He was also found guilty of another murder and will be sentenced in that case on Wednesday.
He suffocated the victims during a bloody standoff between his supporters and police in 2014, the court said.
The guru claims tens of thousands of followers and has ashrams across India.