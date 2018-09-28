Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Hinduism regards menstruating women as unclean and many temples impose restrictions on women's entry

India's Supreme Court has said women can no longer be barred from entering the Sabarimala temple, considered to be one of the holiest for Hindus.

The temple in Kerala barred women of a "menstruating age" - that is between the ages of 10 and 50 - from entering.

Menstruating women are not allowed to participate in religious rituals or enter temples, as they are considered "unclean" in Hinduism.

The ruling came after a petition argued the custom violated gender equality.

While reading out the judgment, Chief Justice Dipak Misra said that "religion is for one dignity and identity," adding that "the right to practice religion is available to both men and women".

The impending retirement of Justice Misra has seen a flurry of historic rulings from the court in recent days, including the striking down of colonial-era laws that criminalised adultery and gay sex.

He will retire on Tuesday.

The state government of Kerala had opposed the entry of women when the case was first taken up in 2016. However it changed its stance in a recent hearing to support the petitioners instead.

This is the third religious place where women have got the right to enter through judicial intervention. Courts directed authorities of the Hindu temple Shani Shingapur and the Muslim Haji Ali shrine, both in the western state of Maharashtra, to allow women inside.