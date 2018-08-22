India

Kerala floods: A million in camps and thousands stranded

  • 22 August 2018
Three people riding a boat through a flooded area Image copyright AFP

Nearly 400 people have died and thousands remained stranded by the worst flooding in the Indian state of Kerala in a century.

More than one million people have been displaced, many of them taking shelter in thousands of relief camps across the state.

As the monsoon rains begin to ease, efforts are being stepped up to get relief supplies to isolated areas.

In other parts, the hard work of cleaning up is under way.

Image caption The Indian army is supplying goods to those stranded in remote areas
Image caption Thousands remain marooned in their houses
Image caption Those who had to leave their homes are now in makeshift shelters
Image caption Until the floods recede they won't be able to return home
Image caption For many, the receding flood means the clean-up work will begin
Image caption Funerals are also taking place for the nearly 400 people believed to have died in the flood

