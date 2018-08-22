Image copyright AFP

Nearly 400 people have died and thousands remained stranded by the worst flooding in the Indian state of Kerala in a century.

More than one million people have been displaced, many of them taking shelter in thousands of relief camps across the state.

As the monsoon rains begin to ease, efforts are being stepped up to get relief supplies to isolated areas.

In other parts, the hard work of cleaning up is under way.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption The Indian army is supplying goods to those stranded in remote areas

Image copyright Getty Images

Image copyright Getty Images

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Thousands remain marooned in their houses

Image copyright Getty Images

Image copyright AFP

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Those who had to leave their homes are now in makeshift shelters

Image copyright Getty Images

Image copyright AFP Image caption Until the floods recede they won't be able to return home

Image copyright Reuters Image caption For many, the receding flood means the clean-up work will begin