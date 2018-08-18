Kerala floods: Images after worse deluge in a century
Weeks of monsoon rains in the southern Indian state of Kerala have triggered landslides and floods, leaving 324 people dead and thousands stranded.
The Indian armed forces are stepping up efforts to rescue those affected. Many people are still believed to be trapped on rooftops.
Dozens of boats including 51 navy vessels are involved in the evacuation.
Naval forces are also involved in helicopter rescues. The Times of India newspaper said 23 military helicopters had been deployed.
This man was pictured waiting on a stretcher for his airlift to safety.
Others like this elderly woman had to rely on more primitive evacuation methods.
Any available vehicles are being used to transport people to safety.
For those who have already made it to safety, the relief is palpable.
People have also been trying to save their animals, like this pig that was swept away by the floods.
Officials say thousands of homes have been destroyed or damaged.
