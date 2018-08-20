Image copyright AFP Image caption Residents have been hit by flooding across the southern state

Indians from different parts of the country are using social media to help people stranded in the flood-hit southern state of Kerala.

Hundreds have taken to social media platforms to co-ordinate search, rescue and food distribution efforts and also to reach out to people who need help.

More than 350 people have died and thousands are marooned due to the worst flooding in Kerala in a century.

Monsoon rains have eased for now and rescue efforts are being stepped up.

Skip Twitter post by @TheRestlessQuil 3 hours and we've raised close to 20K

Thank you. Deeply.



If you want to donate money: the registered charitable trust's details.



Ac name: CARSEL Foundation

Ac status: Current

Ac # : 0810073000000045

IFSCODE:SIBL0000810

Bank: South Indian Bank

Branch: Pampakuda

SWIFT: SOININ55 https://t.co/gaXVk2zEUU — Sandhya Menon (@TheRestlessQuil) August 16, 2018 Report

Sandhya Menon has taken to Twitter and Instagram to organise relief efforts and she says that the response has been "incredible".

"I've raised about 0.8 million rupees (£10,000, $12,775) since Friday," she says. "It's astounding to see the generosity of strangers."

Skip Twitter post 3 by @TheRestlessQuil I have room in the truck I'm sending out tomorrow.



If you've collected material and have no place to send please let me know.



If you haven't bought stuff and want to help, this is what we need now.



If you want to volunteer procuring things ping me. pic.twitter.com/qquNByVwKd — Sandhya Menon (@TheRestlessQuil) August 18, 2018 Report

Ms Menon added that employees from Uber India and Grofers, an online grocery delivery service in India, also reached out to her after seeing her tweets.

Skip Twitter post by @dhanyarajendran Pls note. If family or friends are stranded in Kerala, please call the district control rooms first. If help does not arrive, fill this, tag me. Will send it to officials collating data. Let us try all means.

People :

Description :

Number :

Location:

District :

Time of SoS call: — Dhanya Rajendran (@dhanyarajendran) August 15, 2018 Report

"In terms of rescue efforts, we don't actually know how much help reached but our job is to pass the message," says Dhanya Rajendran, an Indian journalist who has been constantly tweeting about the intensity of the floods and mobilising people on social media to send help in different ways.

Skip Twitter post 2 by @dhanyarajendran #KeralaFloodRelief thread. Pls bear with me. I know many of you have sent relief materials to Kerala. But please don't stop sending clothes, pulses, condiments, napkins, food etc. There are more than 7 lk people in relief camps across Kerala. Many don't have a house to go bk to. — Dhanya Rajendran (@dhanyarajendran) August 19, 2018 Report

"Social media has been a boon. It's definitely helping in collection, distribution and transportation of relief material," she added.

But Ms Rajendran says that rescue operations have been slower because of bad network connectivity in most districts in the state.

"We have to rethink as to how our networks fail in times of crisis."

Several people are tweeting about and leading focused efforts for collecting urgently needed items including sanitary napkins and baby food.

Skip Twitter post by @unnis_m URGENT NEED OF BABY FOODS :

As per the discussion with the authorities there is an acute shortage of baby foods in Kerala relief camps. So please try to send it to AIIMS collection point in Delhi as early as possible. Ph: 9560240908, 9968720944 @jamewils @NSMlive — M.Unnikrishnan (@unnis_m) August 20, 2018 Report

Some have opened up their homes for people from Kerala who may have been stranded in other cities because of the floods.

Skip Twitter post by @Kerala_floods If any one forced land in Chennai airport as Cochin flights are diverted, may feel free to call me that we woukd be happy to arrange stay and food for you all.

Eapen Mathew Achen,vicar ,St.Pauls Mar Thoma parish, adayar, Chennai,

pls contact 9676620085, 9538195713.#KeralaFloods — Kerala Floods (@Kerala_floods) August 17, 2018 Report

"Since it was the weekend, it occurred to me that people from Kerala who work in Chennai may have finished work and may have to return to their homes," said Kingsly Rajkumar, who wanted to help people by accommodating them in his house in neighbouring Chennai.

While no-one has contacted Mr Rajkumar for help yet, he hopes that his tweet reaches those in need.

"I got the inspiration mainly from the Mumbai floods a few years ago. People were accommodating strangers and I thought I should do that too."

Indian social media is flooding with posts about the Kerala floods informing people about avenues to donate and to help out in any way they can.

Several others with high social media followings including Bollywood actors Farhan Akhtar and Amitabh Bachchan are tweeting about relief efforts and urging people to donate money through different online relief funds.

Skip Twitter post by @SrBachchan T 2904 - The devastation caused by incessant rain in Kerala is frightening !

Hundreds and thousands of our sisters and brothers are in deep anguish ! We must do all we can to contribute as much as we can towards the needs of the people of Kerala ..

I have .. you must too ..🙏 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 18, 2018 Report

Skip Twitter post by @Gautham_Karthik I'd like to thank all those helping out our brothers and sisters in Kerala as they have helped us out during the floods in Chennai. We do however need your continued support. Please do get in touch with us if you have anything to offer. 🙏🏻#KeralaReliefFund #KeralaFloods pic.twitter.com/1ijozOSmAw — Gautham Karthik (@Gautham_Karthik) August 20, 2018 Report

Skip Twitter post by @sanjivbhatt The death toll in Kerala has increased to 350+ and the situation only seems to be getting worse. There are helpless children, pregnant women, senior citizens and many more victims struggling to meet their basic food and medical needs. Donate generously. https://t.co/OW0oDZqGHT — Sanjiv Bhatt (IPS) (@sanjivbhatt) August 18, 2018 Report

For Ms Menon, Twitter is the most effective way to reach out to people and she attributes her success in collecting funds and relief kits for Kerala flood victims to her "decent Twitter following".

"You go up to people with higher follower count and ask them for a signal boost in such situations," says Ms Menon. "That helps massively."